PGIT Securities 2020 PLC

Privacy Policy

12 June 2018

PGIT Securities 2020 PLC (the "Company") has updated its privacy policy to reflect changes in data protection law. A copy of the Company's updated privacy policy is available on its website at https://www.premierfunds.co.uk/media/657518/premier-global-infrastructure-trust-privacy-policy-2020.pdf



Enquiries:

Company Secretary

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC,

Eastgate Court,

High Street,

Guildford,

Surrey GU1 3DE.

Telephone: Martin Salmon 0207 982 2725

