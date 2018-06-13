PGIT Securities 2020 Plc - Privacy Policy
London, June 13
PGIT Securities 2020 PLC
Privacy Policy
12 June 2018
PGIT Securities 2020 PLC (the "Company") has updated its privacy policy to reflect changes in data protection law. A copy of the Company's updated privacy policy is available on its website at https://www.premierfunds.co.uk/media/657518/premier-global-infrastructure-trust-privacy-policy-2020.pdf
