PGIT Securities 2020 Plc - Privacy Policy

PGIT Securities 2020 Plc - Privacy Policy

PR Newswire

London, June 13

PGIT Securities 2020 PLC

Privacy Policy
12 June 2018

PGIT Securities 2020 PLC (the "Company") has updated its privacy policy to reflect changes in data protection law. A copy of the Company's updated privacy policy is available on its website at https://www.premierfunds.co.uk/media/657518/premier-global-infrastructure-trust-privacy-policy-2020.pdf

Enquiries:

Company Secretary
Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC,
Eastgate Court,
High Street,
Guildford,
Surrey GU1 3DE.
Telephone: Martin Salmon 0207 982 2725


