SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the release of their Global Specialty Carbohydrates Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. This procurement report analyzes the major procurement trends and sustanability challenges faced by companies in the specialty carbohydrates market. It also analyzes the supply market from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers to enable smarter procurement.

Our procurement reports from the agro commodities and raw materials categoryoffer an in-depth analysis of the procurement best practices and category management strategies to help buyers identify potential cost saving opportunities.

"Analyzing the suppliers' capabilities to provide supply assurance and meet requirements is one of the best practices to optimize category spend," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib Bora. "In addition, establishing delivery specifications to facilitate order fulfillment can also help buyers to save costs pertaining to the procurement of specialty carbohydrates.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influecing the global category spend for the specialty carbohydrates market.

High demand from the pharmaceutical industry

Growing need for specialty chemicals from the nutraceuticals industry

Report scope snapshot: Specialty chemicals category

Best practices:

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

Category ecosystem:

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Suppliers selection:

RFx essentials

Supplier selection criteria

Service level agreement

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

