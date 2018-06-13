HS-UK Hosts Two Sold Out 'Improving Outcomes' Biometry Courses

HARLOW, England, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Haag-Streit UK (HS-UK), the leading manufacturer and distributor of gold-standard optometry and ophthalmic equipment, recently hosted two sold out 'Improving Outcomes' biometry courses, held at the HS-UK Training Facility in Harlow, Essex.

The Basic and Advanced Improving Outcomes Biometry Courses were designed to help both beginners and experienced Ophthalmic Consultants get the most from their biometers. The programme on each day was tailored to fit the needs of those attending, with delegates given the opportunity to pose questions that they wanted covered during the course.

On the Basic day, the focus was on the "how to" aspects of optical biometry and delegates were able to gain hands-on experience with the Lenstar LS 900 . There was also tuition in how to perform accurate immersion ultrasound A-scans using the Ellex Eye Cubed. Participants on the Basic Course earned 6.5 CPD points for the day.

On the Advanced day, clinicians were given detailed instruction on how to get the most out of IOL formulae, with a particular focus on the Barrett, Olsen and Hill RBF methods.

The course included lectures on topics such as; 'Good biometry practice', 'TORIC IOL surgery' and 'IOL power calculation'. There were also practical, hands-on workshops that supported a range of subjects, including; TORIC IOL planning, editing IOL data, immersion ultrasound and how to perform IOL power calculations. Participants were able to claim 6 CPD points for their attendance on the Advanced course.

Grant Duncan, HS-UK Clinical Training Manager, said, "At HS-UK we are focused on education and training, and I am delighted that our 'Improving Outcomes' Biometry Courses have such a fantastic reputation in the Ophthalmic world. We've worked hard to put together informative and interesting courses and it reflects in the wonderful feedback we receive from our delegates. We look forward to offering more biometry events in the future."

For further information, or to register your interest in future 'Improving Outcomes' Biometry events, email ceat@haag-streit-uk.com.