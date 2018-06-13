Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Warpaint London PLC (W7L): Painting a bright future 13-Jun-2018 / 14:43 GMT/BST *Hardman & Co Research: Painting a bright future * Warpaint is a UK-based, colour cosmetics specialist that sells creative, designfocused and high-quality cosmetics at affordable prices. Warpaint'sflagship brand, W7, has established a loyal customer base, and brand awareness is growing rapidly. The company believes that, with Retra Holdings (Retra) now being well integrated into the group, it is well placed for the next phase of development - namely new product development and increasing market share, both domestically and internationally, particularly in its two key markets, the USA and China. Warpaint has never made a loss and has a very healthy profit margin; it is also net debt-free.

