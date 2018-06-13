Building Thermal Insulation Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Material (Wool (Glass Wool, Stone/Rock Wall), Plastic Foam (Expanded Polystyrene (EPS), Extruded Polystyrene (XPS), Polyurethane Foam (PUR & PU), Others) and by Application (Roof (Pitched, Flat), Wall, (Internal, External, Cavity), Floor)

Visiongain's new 195-page research report assesses that the global Building Thermal Insulation market will reach $26.1 billion in 2018.

Market scope: This brand new report from Visiongain is a completely fresh market assessment of the Building Thermal Insulation market based on the latest information. Our new market study contains forecasts, original analysis, company profiles and, most crucially, fresh conclusions. The report does not provide detailed forecasts and analysis of Building Thermal Insulation markets by region and end-use sectors.

The Building Thermal Insulation Market Analysis & Forecast 2018-2028 report responds to your need for definitive market data:

• Where are the Building Thermal Insulation market opportunities?

- 256 tables, charts, and graphs reveal market data allowing you to target your strategy more effectively

• When will the Building Thermal Insulation market grow?

- Global, national and Building Thermal Insulation submarket forecasts and analysis from 2018-2028 illustrate the market progression

• Which Building Thermal Insulation submarkets will flourish from 2018-2028?

Wool Insulation Submarket Forecast 2018-2028

- Glass Wool Submarket Forecast 2018-2028

- Stone Wool Submarket Forecast 2018-2028

Plastic Foams Submarket Forecast 2018-2028

- EPS Submarket Forecast 2018-2028

- XPS Submarket Forecast 2018-2028

- PUR Foams Submarket Forecast 2018-2028

- Other (Plastic Forms) Applications Submarket Forecast 2018-2028

Wall Insulation Submarket Forecast 2018-2028

- External Submarket Forecast 2018-2028

- Internal Submarket Forecast 2018-2028

- Cavity Submarket Forecast 2018-2028

Roof Insulation Submarket Forecast 2018-2028

- Flat Roof Submarket Forecast 2018-2028

- Pitch Roof Submarket Forecast 2018-2028

Floor Insulation Submarket Forecast 2018-2028

• Where are the regional Building Thermal Insulation market opportunities from 2018-2028?

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities

Regional forecasts from 2018-2028

- North America forecast 2018-2028

- Western Europe forecast 2018-2028

- Central and Eastern Europe forecast 2018-2028

- Asia-Pacific forecast 2018-2028

- Middle East & Africa forecast 2018-2028

- South America forecast 2018-2028

National forecasts from 2018-2028

- US forecast 2018-2028

- Canada forecast 2018-2028

- Mexico forecast 2018-2028

- Germany forecast 2018-2028

- UK forecast 2018-2028

- France forecast 2018-2028

- Spain forecast 2018-2028

- Italy forecast 2018-2028

- Poland forecast 2018-2028

- Russia forecast 2018-2028

- Brazil forecast 2018-2028

- Japan forecast 2018-2028

- India forecast 2018-2028

- China forecast 2018-2028

- South Korea forecast 2018-2028

- Philippines forecast 2018-2028

- Indonesia forecast 2018-2028

- Malaysia forecast 2018-2028

- Vietnam forecast 2018-2028

- Argentina forecast 2018-2028

• What are the factors influencing Building Thermal Insulation market dynamics?

- SWOT analysis explores the factors.

- Research and development (R&D) strategy

- Supply and demand dynamics

- Advances in material technologies

• Who are the leading 10 Building Thermal Insulation companies?

- We reveal a competitive landscape analysis positioning, capabilities, product portfolios, R&D activity, services, focus, strategies, M&A activity, and future outlook.

- Atlas Roofing Corporation

- BASF SE

- Beijing New Building material (Group) Co. Ltd.

- GAF

- Johns Manville

- Kingspan Group

- Knauf Insulation

- Owens Corning Corporation

- Paroc

- Rockwool International

- Saint Gobain

Who should read this report?

- Anyone within the Building Thermal Insulation value chain, including

- Construction companies

- Raw material suppliers

- R&D specialists

- CEO's

- COO's

- CIO's

- Business development managers

- Marketing managers

- Technologists

- Investors

- Banks

- Government agencies

- Contractors

