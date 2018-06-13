The Competition and Markets Authority has raised concerns about media and marketing consultancy Ebiquity's proposed sale of its advertising intelligence division to Nielsen. The regulator said that as both Nielsen and Ebiquity gather, collate and analyse information on the advertising activity of companies and are the only suppliers of this intelligence across a broad range of UK media, competition might be "significantly reduced" if the merger takes place. As a result, Ebiquity and Nielsen now ...

