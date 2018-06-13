Wholesale prices in the US rose more quickly-than-expected last month, on the back of almost across-the-board increases. Total final demand prices rose by 0.5% versus April and by 3.1% when compared to the same month one year ago, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Economists had forecast an increase of 0.3% month-on-month and a year-on-year rise of 2.9%. Excluding food, energy and trade, prices were only 0.1% higher month-on-month, with 'core' goods prices excluding food and energy ...

