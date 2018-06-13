CIX Canadian Innovation Exchange: Ecobee Named Cix 2018 'Innovator of the Year' Recipient

Inventor of the Smart Thermostat Wins Award for Transforming the Smart Home Market

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2018 / CIX (Canadian Innovation Exchange) , announced today that ecobee, one of Canada's fastest growing companies, has been named CIX'S 2018 Innovator of the Year.

Founded in 2007, ecobee Inc. introduced the world's first smart Wi-Fi thermostat to help millions of consumers live better and save more. ecobee has since captured more than a third of the smart thermostat market* and experienced 100 per cent year-over-year growth, demonstrating strong market demand. In 2017, ecobee introduced the ecobee4 smart thermostat with built-in Amazon Alexa voice control. Earlier this year, ecobee debuted its Alexa-enabled smart light switch, ecobee Switch+, bringing the power of voice and intelligence to every room.

"ecobee began as a few engineers on a mission - to give people a smarter way to control their homes' energy usage in a way they had never before thought possible," says Stuart Lombard, founder and CEO of ecobee. "That's why we created the world's first smart thermostat. Now, ecobee continues to transform the way people live in their homes for the better by leveraging the power of voice, advanced sensor technology and powerful AI."

The CIX Innovator of the Year Award is given annually to a Canadian company that disrupts and transforms an industry in profound ways. "Recognizing and celebrating Canada's tech industry successes is hugely important and we are proud to present this award to ecobee," says Lauren Linton, Executive Director of CIX. "Stuart and his team have literally invented a new category that improves peoples' lives at the same time improving energy efficiency." Past recipients of the Award have included Real Matters, Wattpad, Shopify, Vision Critical and Desire2Learn.

CIX is Canada's leading innovation investment conference destination where tech investors, innovative companies, entrepreneurs, and facilitators converge. At CIX, leaders learn, network, and connect to accelerate the development and implementation of new ideas that drive economic growth. CIX takes place Oct 22-23 in downtown Toronto.

"The team at ecobee have established themselves as one of Canada's fastest growing and most innovative tech companies, and a formidable competitor in the market," says John Albright, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Relay Ventures. "Under Stuart's leadership, the company is continuing on a sharp upward trajectory that sees their market share growing, and global reach accelerating. It's incredibly rewarding to see them recognized by CIX for their innovations." Relay Ventures is an investor in ecobee and has participated in six financing rounds beginning with a seed investment in 2007.

Stuart Lombard will accept the award on behalf of ecobee and share his story and insight as the opening keynote speaker at CIX on October 22.

*NPD Data

CIX - Canadian Innovation Exchange

CIX is Canada's most exclusive startup investment conference. Invited attendees are founders of Canada's most innovative early and growth-stage tech companies and global investors and corporates. CIX takes place over two days, Oct 22-23, 2018, in downtown Toronto. http://cixsummit.com/2018/ . Companies looking to apply to CIX Top 20 may do so at not cost at http://cixsummit.com/2018/submit_to_present/ .

About ecobee

ecobee Inc. introduced the world's first smart Wi-Fi thermostat to help millions of consumers live better and save more. The company's mission is to create smarter devices that are beautifully designed, easy to use and provide savings for families, while being good for our planet - most recently realized with its next-generation smart thermostat, ecobee4 and the introduction of the company's first smart light switch, ecobee Switch+. With ecobee's pioneering room sensor technology, Amazon Alexa voice service, far-field voice recognition, and a wide array of smart home integrations, ecobee combines smart home technology and voice to help customers manage their home's comfort, energy and busy lives. For more information, visit www.ecobee.com .

