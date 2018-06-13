Cool Technologies, Inc.: Cool Technologies Invited to Present its Innovative Mobile Generation System in Vercaruz, Mexico

A Recent Successful Demonstration to Mexican Officials Has Led an Opportunity to Reach Many More Potential Customers

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2018 / Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: WARM), a leader in developing mobile generation and cooling technologies, announced today that it has been invited to present its innovative mobile generation technology at a conference in September of the Foro Euro-Latinoamericano de la Mujeres in Veracruz, Mexico.

"We're enormously grateful for this invitation, which will give us the opportunity to reach new customers for our groundbreaking generator-equipped trucks," said Timothy Hassett, Chairman and CEO of Cool Technologies.

The invitation is from Rosario Salas Beal, Mexico's delegate to the Foro Euro-Latinoamericano de la Mujeres, which is organizing the meetings. Ms. Beal and eight other representatives from Mexico's farming, banking, and government sectors recently flew to Colorado for a successful live demonstration of CoolTech's generator-equipped truck and came away enormously impressed with its capabilities. In the invitation, Ms. Beal wrote: "We consider that this will have immediate and life-changing effects for farmers." Because of unique benefits of CoolTech's technology, she added, "There is great interest from different commercial sectors to meet you and to know more about this project."

Today, the only way to quickly provide electricity to rural areas or to communities devastated by natural disasters or military conflicts is to bring in heavy tow-behind generators, along with large amounts fuel needed to run them. In contrast, CoolTech builds a lightweight and efficient generator right into a standard Ford F-350 truck, using the truck's own engine and fuel tank to power the generator. "Wherever you can drive a truck, you can have power," Hassett explains.

CoolTech already has an order for ten trucks, worth more than $1 million, along with purchase commitments that have been signed for 259 more trucks. "From the enthusiastic reception to our technology, which has led to invitations like this one, we expect to see a continued increase in orders," says Hassett.

About Cool Technologies, Inc.

Cool Technologies is an intellectual property and product development company commercializing patented thermal dispersion technology across multiple platforms. The Company has additional patents-pending for various OEM applications of its proprietary heat removal technologies. Tested and validated by two third parties, ESSCO Pumps and Nidec Corporation, the Company's cooling system eliminates the need for costly modifications while increasing power output of pumps, fans, compressors, batteries, motors, generators, and bearings.

Safe Harbor Statement.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are based on plans and expectations of management and are subject to uncertainties and risks that could affect the company's plans and expectations, as well as results of operations and financial condition. A listing of risk factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in company reports and documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information, read the blog at cooltechnologiesinc.com or contact ir@cooltechnologiesinc.com.

SOURCE: Cool Technologies, Inc.