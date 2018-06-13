Bloomberg Hosts "The Future of Cryptocurrencies" June 29, 2018, Bloomberg's Offices, London, England

LUGANO, Switzerland, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

On June 29, 2018, Bloomberg will host a half-day, invitation-only "The Future of Cryptocurrencies" event at Bloomberg's offices in the heart of London, England. The event will focus on the future of cryptocurrencies, where subject-matter experts and leading industry players from the virtual currency market will discuss crypto's regulatory future, the factors driving its volatility and potential trading strategies. More than 200 industry executives, including attendees from such global giants as UBS, Societe Generale and IBM to name a few, are expected to attend.

Bloomberg's "The Future of Cryptocurrencies" is sponsored by trade.io and is the first event exclusively focused on cryptocurrencies produced by Bloomberg Live.



Event speakers include:

John Patrick Mullin , trade.io

, trade.io Ajit Tripathi , Partner, ConsenSys

, Partner, ConsenSys Mona El Isa , Melonport, CEO & Co-founder

, Melonport, CEO & Co-founder Oliver con Landsberg-Sadie, BCB Group CEO

Nic Niedermowwe, Prime Factor Capital Co-Founder & CEO

Stijn Vander Straeten , CEO, Crypto Storage Ag

With opening remarks from:

Jim Preissler , trade.io

When:Friday, June 29th, 8:30-1:00pm GMT

Where: Bloomberg Headquarters, 3 Queen Victoria Street, London

Jim Preissler, trade.io's CEO, said, "Bloomberg's involvement in this event illustrates how crypto and blockchain are becoming more and more accepted by mainstream finance."

"There will be many interesting, thought-provoking panels which will include an opening remark from our CEO Jim Preissler, as well as our Director of Research & Development, John Patrick Mullin," said Helen Astaniou,trade.io's Chief Marketing Officer.We view this as a great opportunity to both showcase trade.io's industry knowledge and technology and bring a greater understanding of the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry and how it can coexist with, and even enhance, traditional finance and the financial markets."

For more information and the full agenda, visit:

https://www.bloomberglive.com/the-future-of-cryptocurrencies

About trade.io

trade.io is a next generation financial institution based on blockchain technology, and providing the ultimate in security and transparency via its flagship product the trade.io exchange as well as its highly sought after ICO Consulting Services and Angel Investment Program. trade.io successfully completed its ICO in January 2018 and raised over 31 million USD from loyal participants and community members who want greater transparency in the financial markets.

Read more: https://trade.io