Technology-based pharmaceutical company Verseon announced on Wednesday that its wholly-owned subsidiary, VRH1, has closed a $22.7m financing with MCREIF SubREIT, secured on its custom-built research, development, and operations facility in Fremont, California. The AIM-traded firm said that of the total amount of the financing, $21.7m had been received on closing, with an additional $1m available to be drawn at a future date for facilities-related expenses. It is an interest-only mortgage ...

