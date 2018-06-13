Strategic Minerals has commenced the technical assessment of the Leigh Creek Copper Mine, it announced on Wednesday, with the formation of "a highly experienced" study team. The AIM-traded firm said the proposed work programme was expected to lead to the start of copper production around mid-2019. It said it had formed an experienced technical team, with extensive experience in South Australian copper projects. The drilling of existing heap leach pads was due to commence in second half of June, ...

