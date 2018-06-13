Offshore and onshore oil and gas drilling and production services provider ADES International announced on Wednesday that, following its initial announcement in December, it has completed the acquisition of three operating offshore jack-up rigs in the Arabian Gulf from subsidiaries of Nabors Industries. The London-listed firm said the transaction was completed for a total purchase price of $83m, payable in a combination of cash and ADES shares. Consideration for the Transaction included a cash ...

