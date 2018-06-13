Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2018) - AXS Blockchain Solutions Inc. (CSE: BAXS) is the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, having previously traded as Canadian Data Preserve under the symbol "DPC".

Based in Vancouver, Canada, AXS Blockchain offers a multitude of services such as token development, blockchain development, consulting, and creating cutting edge applications with blockchain and smart contract technology.

Unlike other cryptocurrency mining operations that have the ability to only mine around 5 to 7 different coins at a given time, with each mining server dedicated to one specific coin for its lifetime, AXS Blockchain servers and mining software have the ability to mine 19 different cryptocurrencies at any given moment. The company utilizes advanced technology that uses multiple blockchain algorithms to verify the profitability of the coins currently being mined, adjusting and changing the algorithm to mine the most profitable coins every four hours.

The company recently completed a non-brokered private placement, raising gross proceeds of approximately $14.9 million, from the placement of 42,640,084 shares, priced at $0.35 per share.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.AXSblockchain.com, contact Bronson Peever at 604-351-2085 or email investor@AXSblockchain.com.

