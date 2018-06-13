Regulatory News:

OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (Paris:OSE) (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnémo: OSE) announces that all the resolutions submitted to a vote at the Combined General Shareholders' Meeting were approved as proposed by OSE Immunotherapeutics' Board of Directors.

The results of each resolution voted can be found on the Company's website in the "Investor Relations Annual General Meeting" section http://ose-immuno.com/documentation/assemblee-generale/

A total of 60 shareholders were present or represented, or voted by mail. Collectively, this group holds 8,219,498 shares (representing 56.92 of the voting securities) and 12,189,454 voting rights.

During the meeting, Dominique Costantini, Chairman, and Alexis Peyroles, CEO of OSE Immunotherapeutics, provided an overview of the Company's latest advances and growth strategy.

The recent license and collaboration agreement signed with Boehringer Ingelheim on OSE-172 adds to OSE Immunotherapeutics' partnership strategy, currently totalling three key strategic and structuring partnerships driving the next steps of the Company's growth. OSE's focus remains on the development of its product portfolio, including Tedopi, currently in Phase 3 development with orphan status designation; and three partnered products (OSE-172 with Boehringer Ingelheim, OSE-127 with Servier, and FR-104 with Janssen Biotech) in various stages of development.

Upcoming milestones for the Company include:

Immuno-Oncology:

Continuation of the global Tedopi (neoepitopes that stimulate T lymphocytes) Phase 3 clinical trial with in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have failed a previous treatment with PD-1/PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitors;

Initiation of exploratory Phase 2 clinical trial in pancreatic cancer with Tedopi in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor;

Entry into clinical Phase of OSE-172 (SIRPa antagonist), a checkpoint inhibitor targeting suppressive myeloid cells.

Autoimmune:

Entry into clinical phase of development with OSE-127 (interleukin-7 receptor antagonist) in ulcerative colitis;

Preparation, in partnership with Janssen Biotech, for entry into a Phase 2 clinical trial in rheumatoid arthritis.

Research Development:

Continued advancement of the Company's new innovative research program based on its several scientific and technological platforms (neoepitopes, agonist or antagonist monoclonal antibodies) ideally positioned to fight cancer and autoimmune diseases.

ABOUT OSE Immunotherapeutics

OSE Immunotherapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative immunotherapies for immune activation and regulation in the fields of immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. Neoepitopes innovation (Tedopi) is today in Phase 3 in advanced lung cancers (NSCLC) after checkpoint inhibitors failure (anti PD-1 and anti PD-L1). A global license and collaboration agreement was signed in April 2018 with Boehringer Ingelheim to develop checkpoint inhibitor OSE-172 (anti-SIRPa monoclonal antibody), for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. An option to license was exercised in July 2016 by Janssen Biotech to continue clinical development of FR104 (an anti CD28 mAb) in auto-immune diseases after positive phase 1 results. A 2-step license option was signed in 2016 with Servier Laboratories to develop OSE-127 (monoclonal antibody targeting the CD127 receptor, the alpha chain of the interleukin-7 receptor) to develop the product up to the completion of a phase 2 clinical trial planned in autoimmune bowel disease and Sjogren disease. The company has several scientific and technological platforms: neoepitopes, agonist or antagonist monoclonal antibodies, ideally positioned to fight cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its first-in-class clinical portfolio offers a diversified risk profile.

Click and follow us on Twitter and Linkedln

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains express or implied information and statements that might be deemed forward-looking information and statements in respect of OSE Immunotherapeutics. They do not constitute historical facts. These information and statements include financial projections that are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by OSE Immunotherapeutics' management in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate.

These forward-looking statements include statements typically using conditional and containing verbs such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "target", "plan", or "estimate", their declensions and conjugations and words of similar import.

Although the OSE Immunotherapeutics management believes that the forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, the OSE Immunotherapeutics' shareholders and other investors are cautioned that the completion of such expectations is by nature subject to various risks, known or not, and uncertainties which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of OSE Immunotherapeutics. These risks could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. These risks include those discussed or identified in the public filings made by OSE Immunotherapeutics with the AMF. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.

This press release includes only summary information and should be read with the OSE Immunotherapeutics Reference Document filed with the AMF on 26 April 2018, including the annual financial report for the fiscal year 2017, available on the OSE Immunotherapeutics' website.

Other than as required by applicable law, OSE Immunotherapeutics issues this press release at the date hereof and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information or statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180613005831/en/

Contacts:

OSE Immunotherapeutics

Sylvie Détry, +33 143 297 857

Sylvie.detry@ose-immuno.com

or

French Media: FP2COM

Florence Portejoie, +33 607 768 283

fportejoie@fp2com.fr

or

U.S. Media: LifeSci Public Relations

Matt Middleman, M.D., +1-646-627-8384

matt@lifescipublicrelations.com

or

U.S. and European Investors

Chris Maggos, +41 79 367 6254

chris@lifesciadvisors.com