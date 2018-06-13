BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Issue of Equity

The Company announces that it has today issued 1,800,000 new ordinary shares of 1 cent each for cash, at a price of 156.50 pence per share, a premium to the Company's net asset value. This allotment is to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company's ordinary share blocklisting facility and the authority granted by shareholders for such allotments. The new ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares.

Following this issue of shares, the total number of ordinary shares that the Company will have in issue will be 197,291,108. With effect from 15 June 2018 the total number of voting rights of the Company will be 197,291,108. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contact name for queries:

Kevin Mayger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited Company Secretary

13 June 2018

Tel: 020 7743 1098