The company will return to selling solar primarily through its stores and online. Tesla CEO Elon Musk today confirmed the previously leaked information that his company will lay off 9% of its workforce, as part of a "company-wide restructuring". The layoffs will come "almost entirely" from salaried positions and will not include any of the production associates that build the company's electric vehicles. Tesla did not respond to requests for clarification regarding how many of its employees in its energy generation and storage division would be affected by press time, or questions regarding how ...

