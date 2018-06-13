ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc.: ADM Tronics Invited to Present Aurex-3(R) Tinnitus Technology at International Tinnitus Conference

NORTHVALE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2018 / ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMT) announced that its' subsidiary, Aurex International Corp ("AIC"), has been invited to present at the "26th Annual International Conference on Management of the Tinnitus & Hyperacusis Patient" to be held June 14 and 15, 2018 at the University of Iowa.

Among the notable speakers and sessions to be presented at this worldwide conference, Dr. Mark Brenner, CEO of AIC, will be presenting current development efforts on the Aurex-3, non-invasive therapy device for the treatment and control of tinnitus. The Aurex-3 is ADMT's patented, therapeutic medical technology being redesigned for cloud-based functionality with smartphone control.

"It is a great honor for us to be invited to present the Aurex-3 at this most prestigious international conference of leaders in tinnitus research," stated Dr. Brenner. "This is an important milestone in our development efforts for the Aurex-3."

The Conference, organized by tinnitus researcher and authority, Dr. Richard S. Tyler, Professor of Otolaryngology at the University of Iowa, and co-sponsored by the American Tinnitus Association, is an annual worldwide assemblage of academics, researchers, practitioners, industry leaders, and others involved in the treatment of tinnitus and hyperacusis. Tinnitus is the perception of sound when no external sound is present, commonly referred to as ringing-in-the-ears. Hyperacusis is extreme sensitivity to certain sound levels. The American Tinnitus Association estimates there are up to 50 million tinnitus sufferers in the U.S. and some 250 million worldwide.

Dr. Brenner also commented, "In addition to our presentation on our tinnitus treatment device, the Aurex-3, we will also be exhibiting our hearing protection technology, Tinnitus & Hearing Shield™, which can be used by hyperacusis sufferers and others concerned about protecting their hearing." Tinnitus & Hearing Shield, has already garnered attention in the hearing industry such as on Health Tech Insider - https://healthtechinsider.com/2018/02/21/new-earplug-promises-tinnitus-protection/

ADMT is a diversified, technology-based developer and manufacturer of innovative technologies and products. Its core competency is its ability to conceptualize a technology, bring it through development, into manufacturing and commercialization, all in-house. ADMT has three areas of activity: Proprietary Electronic Medical Devices; Design, Engineering, Regulatory and Manufacturing Services and Eco-Friendly, Safe, Water-Based Formulations. The Company's headquarters, laboratories, FDA-Registered medical device and manufacturing operations are located in Northvale , NJ . ADMT's multi-disciplinary team of engineers, researchers and technologists utilize advanced technology infrastructure, such as 3-D prototyping, precision instrumentation and specialized software and peripherals, for the research, development and commercialization of diversified technologies. Additional information is available at the Company's website - admtronics.com.

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release are "forward looking" statements (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), including statements regarding future revenue growth and performance. Although ADMT believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that its expectations will be realized. Forward looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Factors that could contribute to such differences include those described from time to time in ADMT's filings with the SEC, news releases and other communications. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this news release.

