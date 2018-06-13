Regulatory News:

Mediawan (ticker: MDW ISIN: FR0013247137), an independent European audiovisual content platform, announces that the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of Mediawan was held on 5 June 2018 at the Park Hyatt Paris-Vendome Hotel in Paris under the chairmanship of Pierre Lescure.

With 23,449,483 shares present or represented, the shareholders' meeting quorum met 82.3% of the voting rights.

All resolutions submitted to the vote were adopted by the shareholders, except the 18th resolution in the extraordinary part of the agenda. The shareholders approved, among other resolutions, Mediawan's financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2017.

The detailed voting results are available on the Company's website: www.mediawan.fr

About Mediawan

Mediawan was incorporated in December 2015 as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) by Pierre-Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse, and the following year raised €250 million through an IPO on the Euronext regulated market in Paris. Mediawan has carried out 7 strategic acquisitions since March 2017, thus consolidating a new independent player in audiovisual content with a leading position in Europe. The Group operates on 4 segments: the production of original fiction and documentary content, the running of animated brands, the distribution of audiovisual content and the publishing of channels and digital services.

For further information, please visit the Mediawan website (www.mediawan.fr

