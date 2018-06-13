Technology-enabled lifestyle and travel platform Ten Lifestyle Group on Wednesday appointed David Porter to the new role of managing director of strategy, customer value proposition and distribution. Porter will be responsible for the AIM-traded company's customer acquisition strategy in North America after having spent more than two decades within the consumer cards and private wealth management space in the region. Toby Gauvain, international managing director of Ten Lifestyle Group, said: ...

