LMS Capital announced on Wednesday that it has been informed by the general partner of San Francisco Equity Partners Fund 1 (SFEP 1) that the fund has received proceeds from the sale of its investment in Penguin Computing, and that the transaction giving rise to those proceeds also included the sale of the LMS' co-investment in Penguin. The AIM-traded firm said Penguin supplies enterprise and high performance computing and cloud computing solutions, primarily in North America. It owned its ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...