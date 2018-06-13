Technavio analysts forecast the global commercial sparkling water dispenser market to post a CAGR of 4%, according to their latest market research report.

Technological innovation and features is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global commercial sparkling water dispenser market 2018-2022. Dispensers with varying capacity and features are available in the market. These dispensers can offer both hot as well as cold sparkling water. Some of the features include touch panel instead of the traditional levers, child lock facility, auto sensors which helps to turn off the dispenser when it is not in use thus saving energy and wastage of water. These technological advances will lead to increase adoption of water dispensers during the forecast period.

In this report, according to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global commercial sparkling water dispenser market is the increase in availability of dispensers with improved temperature controls:

Global commercial sparkling water dispenser market: Increase in availability of dispensers with improved temperature controls

A sparkling water dispenser has a separate outlet for hot and cold water. The hot water is heated at 203 degrees Fahrenheit, so it does not require a separate filtration process. However, the cold water passes through activated carbon filters and a UV light chamber to ensure removal of bacteria, harmful chemicals, contaminants and heavy metals.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "Commercial sparkling water dispensers with improved design and technology can save a significant amount of energy compared with traditional sparkling water dispensers. This is due to the incorporation of energy-saving features. These models are equipped with a sleep mode feature which helps to save energy when the equipment is not in use."

Global commercial sparkling water dispenser market: Market segmentation and analysis

This market research report segments the global commercial sparkling water dispenser market by product (countertop and floor standing), and geography (APAC, the Americas, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

In 2017, the Americas accounted for a major share in the global commercial sparkling water dispenser market, followed by EMEA and APAC. The region is expected to witness a further increase of around 1% in its market share during the forecast period, while EMEA and APAC will see a small decrease in their market share by 2022.

