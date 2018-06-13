(Article L.233-8 II of French Commercial Code and articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations)
Regulatory News:
ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR):
|Date
|
Total number of shares1 in the capital
|Total number of voting rights
|May 31, 2018
|175.949.096
|Gross total of voting rights: 175 949 096
|
Net total2 of voting rights
Listing Market: NYSE Euronext-Paris
Eurolist segment A
ISIN code: FR0011950732
__________________________
1 Par value 0.01 each
2 Net total total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares shares deprived of voting rights: 175 847 698
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180613005939/en/
Contacts:
ELIOR GROUP