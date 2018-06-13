(Article L.233-8 II of French Commercial Code and articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations)

Regulatory News:

ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR):

Date Total number of shares1 in the capital Total number of voting rights May 31, 2018 175.949.096 Gross total of voting rights: 175 949 096 Net total2 of voting rights

Listing Market: NYSE Euronext-Paris

Eurolist segment A

ISIN code: FR0011950732

__________________________

1 Par value 0.01 each

2 Net total total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares shares deprived of voting rights: 175 847 698

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180613005939/en/

Contacts:

ELIOR GROUP