

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market fluctuated between small gains and losses over the course of Wednesday's session and ended the day with a small loss. Traders were in a cautious mood ahead of today's policy decision from the Federal Reserve.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.07 percent Wednesday and finished at 8,634.61. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.08 percent, but the Swiss Performance Index rose 0.04 percent.



The index heavyweights finished with mixed results. Nestle climbed 0.35 percent and Novartis added 0.05 percent. Meanwhile, Roche slid 0.1 percent.



Credit Suisse fell 1 percent. The bank has been cutting senior investment-banking jobs as it reorganizes its European advisory business to boost profitability, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



UBS also finished lower by 0.7 percent. Zurich Insurance declined 1.1 percent and Swiss Re surrendered 0.8 percent.



Lafargeholcim was among the weakest performing stocks of the day, losing 1.3 percent.



Swatch Group was among the best performers, with a gain of 1.4 percent. Rival Richemont added 0.5 percent.



