Collaboration Assures Essential Patient Safety with Behavioral Analytics Prevention of Drug Mismanagement as Leading Swedish Innovator Expands into the United States

Pharmacolog AB and HelioMetrics today announced a new partnership that will deliver solutions designed to stop drug diversion and provide safe administration of IV medications for hospitals and pharmacies in the United States. Headquartered in Sweden, this partnership will help Pharmacolog expand into the U.S. market resulting in comprehensive drug diversion programs with strategies to guarantee patient safety.

HelioMetrics is the industry's leading drug diversion platform that provides advanced data analytics that alarm against suspicious diversion behavior and deviating drug prescribing patterns. Pharmacolog's DrugLog is used to quickly screen the returns of opioids from the surgical ward and can detect if the narcotic substance has been replaced or tampered with. The measurement data from DrugLog is then collected by the data analytics software resulting in an accurate summary of the drug's lifecycle.

"We are extremely happy to join forces with HelioMetrics," said Mats Högberg, CEO, Pharmacolog AB. "Their experience in drug diversion is very valuable for us as we enter the U.S. market. There are several companies developing data analytics software for drug diversion, but HelioMetrics is the most reliable and comprehensive platform on the market."

"Our respective value propositions complement each other in the effort to prevent drug diversion," said Jeremy Wunsch, CEO, HelioMetrics, Inc. "Pharmacolog's DrugLog device can provide crucial data when screening the returned narcotic substances, data that when processed into HelioMetrics advanced drug diversion analytics software becomes vital information in the efforts to prevent illicit use of controlled drugs in healthcare."

About Pharmacolog AB

Pharmacolog specializes in efficient solutions to prevent medication errors and to simplify the reconstitution and compounding process of medical drugs. Its advanced DrugLog device can determine a drugs identity and concentration in seconds and therefore offers a unique method for quick and effective screening in a Drug Diversion program. Headquartered in Uppsala Sweden, please visit www.pharmacolog.com for more information.

About HelioMetrics

HelioMetrics is the industry's leading advanced drug diversion software platform. Its proprietary Diversion Triangulation methodology, along with behavior analytics, gives healthcare systems and pharmacies a closed loop process for the precise monitoring, detection and investigation of drug diversion while validating compliance to medication handling policies. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., please visit heliometrics.net for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180613005945/en/

Contacts:

HelioMetrics

Cherie Mitchell

cmitchell@heliometrics.net

or

Pharmacolog AB

Mats Högberg

mats.hogberg@pharmacolog.se