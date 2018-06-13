The global home textile retail market is expected to register a CAGR of around 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the market's growth is the innovation and portfolio extension leading to premiumization. In the global home textile retail market, the home textile products with innovative features, utility, and designs are relatively high-priced than other types of regular home textile products. The superior-quality, comfortable, and innovative home textiles are in high demand among the customers around the world.

This market research report on the global home textile retail market 2018-2022alsoprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the distribution channel expansion strategy by vendors as one of the key emerging trends in the global home textile retail market:

Global home textile retail market: Distribution channel expansion strategy by vendors

The vendors in the global home textile retail market are adopting different strategies to broaden their customer base. One of the popular strategies adopted by vendors nowadays is the distribution channel expansion. The omni-channel strategy is trending these days among the home textile manufacturers as they are entering the retail space to gain more customer base and improve brand recognition.

"The vendors in the global home textile retail market are continuously emphasizing on distributing and promoting their home textile products through online shopping portals. In 2017, the global business-to-consumer e-commerce industry was valued at USD 2.27 trillion and is expected to grow significantly through 2022. Thus, this provides a significant growth potential for the vendors offering home textiles and other home furnishing products," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on apparel and textile.

Global home textile retail market: Segmentation analysis and forecast

This market research report segments the global home textile retail market into the following products (bed linen, bedspreads, and other bedroom textiles, bath linen, carpets and rugs, upholstery, and kitchen linen) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The bed linen, bedspreads, and other bedroom textiles segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for more than 40% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

EMEA held the highest share of the global home textile retail market in 2017, accounting for a market share of approximately 38%. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to decrease to some extent by 2022. However, this region will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

