The global robotic weeding machines market is expected to register a CAGR of over 23% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180613006002/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global robotic weeding machines market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the market's growth is the need for weed control. Over the years, there has been an increase in the awareness of plant invasions by weeds that can cause severe ecological, agricultural, and health concerns that lead to economic losses. There has been an increase in the adoption of techniques, which can reduce the dependence on agrichemicals to protect beneficial weeds such as the ambrosia artemisiifolia.

This market research report on the global robotic weeding machines market 2018-2022 provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights product innovations as one of the key emerging trends in the global robotic weeding machines market:

Global robotic weeding machines market: Product innovations

Vendors in the global robotic weeding machines market have started incorporating technological innovations, which can improve the efficiency of their offerings. These robotic machines are empowered with the abilities to assess the number of rows, distance between rows, and growth stage of the crop. The robots are also equipped with machine learning and deep learning capabilities so that they can distinguish between crops and weeds with precision.

"In terms of navigation, there have been improvements to ensure autonomy and maneuverability with minimal damage to crops. Vendors are intensifying their efforts to ensure real-time kinematic GPS technology is implemented. The focus has been on implementing improved imaging capabilities to ensure that plants can be visually characterized," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on robotics.

Global robotic weeding machines market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global robotic weeding machines market into the following products (software, hardware, and services) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The software segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for more than 48% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

EMEA held the highest share of the global robotic weeding machines market in 2017, accounting for a market share of approximately 57%. In EMEA, countries such as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Switzerland, and the Netherlands are among the major revenue contributors.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180613006002/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com