London stocks finished the session little changed as investors bid their time ahead of the US central bank's policy announcement which was scheduled for later on Wednesday evening. Another 25 basis point interest rate hike, 2018's second, had been widely anticipated, but analysts were divided on whether rate-setters would flag that a slightly faster pace of policy tightening lay ahead as well. The FTSE 100 ended down by just 0.10 points at 7,703.71 with the pound also little changed versus the ...

