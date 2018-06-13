ML Capital Group, Inc.: ML Capital Group Inc., Announces Tender Offer to Purchase up to 49.83% of FLASR Common Shares

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2018 / ML Capital Group Inc. (OTC PINK: MLCG), ML Capital Group announced today that one of the components of the Company's corporate restructuring includes the following Tender Offer (the "Offer") to FLASR Inc., (FLSR - OTC Grey) common shareholders.

Pursuant to the restructuring of MLCG, certain Corporate Actions are now to be taken with a view to (i) restoring value in the Company's equity, (ii) grow equity and shareholder value with strong revenue producing assets, acquisitions & alliances, (iii) reclassify the Company's mission, its ingenuity, its investments, management and transparency.

TENDER OFFER

MLCG offers to purchase up to 2,430,000,000 shares (two billion, four hundred and thirty million) (49.83%) of FLASR Inc., (NV) common shares delivered to the Company in certificate form only .

ML Capital Group offers One (1) share of MLCG Pref C

per

One Thousand (1000) FLASR Inc., (NV) common stock (FLSR - Grey Market).

MLCG - Pref C shares are non-voting and convertible into three (3) MLCG common shares. MLCG Pref C shares carry a restrictive legend and are book entry only.

All fractional exchanges will be rounded up.

This Tender Offer will expire in 90 days from the above dated date.

For further information and exchange processing please email:

Raymond Gabriel

MLS Acquisitions Group Inc.,

mlsacqu@gmail.com

About ML Capital Group Inc.:

ML Capital Group Inc. (OTC PINK: MLCG) is a global holdings company focusing on acquisitions in luxury travel, leisure and lifestyle industries. MLCG's business model looks to identify under-valued "brick and mortar" luxury tour operators to be acquired, re-branded and integrated within the Company's luxury tourism portfolio.

Safe Harbor : This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions.

ML Capital Group

Contact: Investor Relations

Email: info@mlcginc.com

SOURCE: ML Capital Group