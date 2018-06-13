The global online video platform market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 18% over the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the rise in online video consumption. In 2017, the online consumption of videos doubled in number when compared to the data from 2015. The online video content has expanded from being a mere source of entertainment to becoming a reliable source of information, skill-sharing, education, and advertisement. This increase in popularity of online videos is leading to a rapid increase in investments in this sector which is likely to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global online video platform market 2018-2022provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights live streaming of videos as one of the key emerging trends in the global online video platform market:

Global online video platform market: Live streaming of videos

Online videos have become a key part of strategic business models of marketers and brand managers to influence the buying decision of customers. In 2016, live streaming, which refers to a real-time broadcast of information over the internet became the norm for brand managers and owners. Creative live streaming of video initiatives and campaigns have become popular for B2B and B2C communication. Many social platforms such as Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter, and YouTube have made substantial investments to enhance live streaming platforms.

"It is expected that live streaming of videos will surpass the 80% mark of internet traffic by 2021. As live streaming adds unique elements to digital communication, brands are making use of this feature to provide online tutorials, product launches, news and politics, and regular series. Brands are engaging in micropayments, mid-roll advertising, and social platform payment to monetize live streaming of videos," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global online video platform market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global online video platform market by end-user (brands and enterprises, content creators, and individuals), by type (UGC, DIY, and SaaS), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas held the highest share of the global online video platform market in 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 35%, followed by APAC and EMEA, respectively. The market share of APAC is expected to witness the maximum increase during the forecast period, to surpass the Americas by 2022. The Americas is expected to see a substantial decline in its market share over the forecast period.

