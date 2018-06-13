InfluenceMine Engages Boustead Securities to Conduct $25 Million Security Token Offering Pursuant to Regulation D

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2018 / InfluenceMine, Inc., the developer of one of the first blockchain-based affiliate programs, announced today that it has engaged Boustead Securities, LLC, ('Boustead') (Member: FINRA/SIPC) to conduct a $25 million Security Token Offering (STO) pursuant to Regulation D. InfluenceMine's goal is for INK, its security token, to become one of the largest mobile driven and affiliate backed security tokens and it plans to reach millions of users with a gamified mobile experience and a revenue share referral program where users can earn Ethereum.

Blockchain technologies and cryptocurrencies have piqued the interest of many, but far fewer have found a meaningful way to acquire and generate income from digital assets, particularly with mining's energy demand excluding those without access to efficient technology and cheaper power sources. InfluenceMine aims to bring a fun and safe platform to respond to the challenges that mining presents for the public. InfluenceMine's plan for their platform includes providing revenue sharing, via a mobile device, to those that have an interest in joining the mining community.

Use of proceeds from the STO may include platform and brand development and InfluenceMine intends to pay a dividend to INK holders. InfluenceMine also aims for INK to be ultimately traded on an SEC-registered exchange.

More information about registration for accredited investors can be found here: https://www.flashfunders.com/influencemine.

InfluenceMine CEO Robert Towles stated, 'InfluenceMine plans to design a platform that will provide the user community with marketing tools to easily share mining packages digitally and earn Ether as their invitees participate. We believe that INK may become one of the few tokens eligible to be exchanged on secondary security token trading platforms, improving liquidity, which we believe of particular importance to investors in offerings of tokens, especially as these markets evolve under greater regulatory oversight. With Boustead Securities' assistance and experience with Regulation D offerings, we're excited for the opportunity to offer regulated security tokens and expand the world of cryptocurrencies to people who have previously faced barriers to entry.'

Boustead Securities shares InfluenceMine's excitement for this STO. Keith Moore, its CEO, stated, 'Boustead looks forward to bringing InfluenceMine's security token offering to investors so that once completed, InfluenceMine can continue to develop and ultimately launch its platform.'

Boustead Securities, LLC is an investment banking firm that advises clients on IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, capital raises and restructuring assignments in a wide array of industries, geographies and transactions. Our core value proposition is our ability to create opportunity through innovative solutions and tenacious execution. With experienced professionals in the United States and around the world, Boustead's team moves quickly and provides a broad spectrum of sophisticated financial advice and services.

InfluenceMine is building its blockchain-based affiliate platform, backed by a green mining solution. With a team of experienced US based entrepreneurs and developers, InfluenceMine's goal is to become one of the largest affiliate driven, cryptocurrency mining companies by reaching millions of users with a gamified mobile experience and an Ether based revenue share referral program. https://influencemine.io

