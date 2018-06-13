The company announces major new strategic partnership with SANTILLANA for U.S. and Canadian markets

The agreement makes Vista Higher Learning (VHL) the only world language publisher specialized in preschool, primary, and secondary, and post-secondary levels in the U.S. and Canadian markets.

With this strategic agreement, VHL will distribute SANTILLANA's portfolio of learning projects in the U.S. and Canada.

SANTILLANA will focus entirely on the development and expansion in Latin America and Spain of new educational projects with a high degree of pedagogical transformation and technological innovation.

Vista Higher Learning, Inc. (VHL) the leading educational publisher of world language products in the United States, has announced an agreement with the PRISA education subsidiary SANTILLANA, the main educational company of content and services in Latin America and Spain, for the acquisition of SANTILLANA USA's operations. SANTILLANA USA is a leading company for the learning of Spanish at all levels in the U.S. market.

This new strategic partnership will significantly increase the impact and scope of language learning by combining the experience and expertise of both companies. The agreement sees Vista Higher Learning take over the distribution of SANTILLANA's educational portfolio in the United States and Canada. It does not include the businesses of SANTILLANA USA in Puerto Rico, which will remain within the perimeter of SANTILLANA.

"SANTILLANA is a perfect partner for us," said José Blanco, founder and creative director of Vista Higher Learning. "The acquisition of SANTILLANA USA greatly enhances our mission to raise the teaching and learning of world languages to a higher level across the U.S. and Canada."

The CEO of SANTILLANA, Miguel Ángel Cayuela, stated, "We are very satisfied with the agreement we've reached with Vista Higher Learning, with whom we share experience and a commitment to language learning in the U.S. educational community. Moving forward, our users will enjoy access to a wider range of cutting-edge products and services. Meanwhile at SANTILLANA, we will be focusing even more on market growth in Latin America and Spain."

Vista Higher Learning is the leading language-learning publisher in the U.S. market for higher education, with a strong presence in the secondary education market. With the addition of SANTILLANA USA's product portfolio, VHL expands its solutions for Spanish-language learning to both private and public preschool learning centers, as well as bilingual literacy programs for primary and secondary schools. VHL will immediately be offering educators a variety of learning resources from SANTILLANA USA, including language programs, as well as hundreds of award-winning titles in Spanish for children and young adults by authors from the U.S. and across the Spanish-speaking world.

About Vista Higher Learning

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, Vista Higher Learning, Inc. was founded in 2000 as a specialized publisher focused exclusively on world languages. Since that time, VHL has become the market leader for language learning solutions for Spanish, French, German, and Italian. Since its inception, Vista Higher Learning has been dedicated to developing highly engaging and authentic learning materials and integrating them with the latest in instructional technology. To learn more about Vista Higher Learning's mission and products, visit www.vistahigherlearning.com

About SANTILLANA USA

Based in Miami, Florida, SANTILLANA USA has been serving the educational community of the United States for almost forty-five years, offering a full range of preschool, primary, and secondary-level resources in Spanish, including instructional material for Spanish language and literature, language titles and reference materials, as well as customized professional development solutions. SANTILLANA USA has until now been part of SANTILLANA, a leading company in the creation of educational content and services in Spain and Latin America, with a presence in 22 countries. www.santillanausa.com

About SANTILLANA

SANTILLANA is Spain and Latin America's leading educational company, with an international presence in the Spanish and Portuguese language-markets. Its broad portfolio includes educational projects and services aimed at Early Learning, Primary, Secondary, Baccalaureate and Vocational Training levels. It is committed to innovation in learning and seeks to improve the learning experience and optimize outcomes by providing schools, teachers and students with a fully comprehensive service that embraces technology, training and assessment. The goal is to train students in the necessary skills and competencies for success in their adult lives. www.santillana.com

