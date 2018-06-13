Sparta Commercial Services, Inc.: iMobile Solutions Partners with Club Management Technology

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2018 / Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTC PINK: SRCO) announced today that its subsidiary, iMobile Solutions, Inc. (iMS), has entered into a strategic partnership with Club Management Technology, Inc. (CMT), a leading provider of fully integrated software solutions for a range of clubs - golf, beach, yacht, city, and tennis. The partnership gives CMT clubs access to new customized mobile applications that will complement their current technology and services. Additionally, all clubs currently served by iMS will now be able to secure a cloud based software system, which will improve efficiency and streamline internal communication.

The relationship enables iMS's Mobile App division, a major provider of custom mobile apps for clubs and other verticals across the country, to offer their club clients the ability to improve their members' experience as well as access to the only web-based software modules for all areas of their club, from accounting to food & beverage, club services, and more.

Anthony Havens, CEO of Sparta, explained, "We are pleased to enter into an agreement that enables us to reach clubs that will benefit from our products, while at the same time offering a value-add to our existing clients. Those clients can now utilize the consulting services of a club management company that has years of experience analyzing the needs of clubs and providing them with the software needed to improve their internal processes."

"Due to the continuing growth of mobile technology, more clubs are using mobile apps to communicate with their members," said Ed Closs, Principal of Club Management Technology, "And we are excited to offer even more value to our clubs using iMobile's proven platform."

About Club Management Technology, Inc.

Club Management Technology, Inc. is a leading provider of cloud based integrated club management software solutions for a wide variety of clubs. The benefits available for all types of club operations include fully integrated accounting, club management, website and mobile, as well as a smart phone management portal. The conversion process is seamless, training is provided on site, and the system is user friendly and easy to learn. Club Management Technology works directly with the clubs' IT committees who have gotten involved to move the clubs' technology forward from the accounting department alone to a solution providing a total club impact.

About Sparta Commercial Services, Inc.

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (www.spartacommercial.com), through its subsidiary, iMobile Solutions, Inc., has become a leader in developing and servicing custom mobile apps for vehicle dealerships: from cars to RV's, from Harley-Davidson® to John Deere. The app allows dealerships to maintain 24/7 contact with customers regarding promotions, special events, and inventory. Mobile also serves a wide range of businesses: restaurants, liquor stores, and clubs in 49 states and Canada. The company offers a customized mobile app designed specifically for each business, at a fraction of the cost of traditional and web marketing. iMobileApp, (www.imobileapp.com), is a custom, branded app that is an extension of a business's e-presence. Other mobile communications products offered by Sparta include: website design, development, hosting and SEO services; and a text messaging and alert service.

Sparta also provides comprehensive vehicle title history reports to dealers, insurance companies, credit unions and consumers. The reports are trusted by industry professionals to provide timely and thorough title history reports. Four motor vehicle markets are served: automobiles and light trucks http://www.carvinreport.com , motorcycles www.cyclechex.com, recreational vehicles www.rvchecks.com, and commercial trucks www.truckchex.com.

Sparta's Municipal Leasing Division (www.spartamunicipal.com) offers and administers a specialized municipal leasing program for local and state agencies. Sparta serves jurisdictions with small vehicle fleets who seek a better way to finance their growing essential equipment needs: police motorcycles and cruisers; EMS equipment and busses; and any type of equipment a municipality requires. The Municipal Leasing Division also works with larger jurisdictions to provide competitive leasing facilities for specific segments of their fleet portfolio.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are valid only as of today and we disclaim any obligation to update this information. Actual results may differ significantly from management's expectations. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that include, among others, risks related to potential future losses, competition, financing and commercial agreements and strategic alliances, seasonality, potential fluctuations in operating results and rate of growth, management of potential growth, system interruption, consumer and industry trends, limited operating history, and government regulation. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the objectives and plans of the Company will be achieved. Further information regarding these and other risks is described from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available on its website at: http://www.sec.gov.

Company Contact:

Sandra L. Ahman

Corporate Secretary

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc.

sandy@spartacommercial.com

800-882-0778

SOURCE: Sparta Commercial Services, Inc.