IEC National: IEC Forms Strategic Alliance with Eaton

ALEXANDRIA, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2018 / The Independent Electrical Contractors (IEC) is pleased to announce a long-term strategic alliance with Eaton. Through this partnership, Eaton will expand its involvement in helping the IEC National network serve its mission of growing the future workforce of the electrical and systems contracting industries.

This partnership with Eaton, an IEC Premier Platinum Partner, solidifies a multi-year strategic approach with the organization and the IEC Foundation. It also reaffirms Eaton's support in the training of IEC's apprentices and leadership in the electrical industry.

IEC and Eaton share key mutual goals in elevating the success of the electrical industry through providing high-quality solutions to all contractors and apprentices. Through this strategy, IEC and Eaton will seek to build a truly world-class electrical industry workforce with the expertise to succeed at every step of lifelong careers.

"We are thrilled by this tremendous leadership role that Eaton has taken to show support to helping further the mission of IEC and the IEC Foundation," said Spenser Villwock, IEC National CEO. "Our network of 50 training centers serving over 11,000 apprentices annually and 2,300 contractors are grateful for the support of Eaton in this long-term strategy to further our success as an industry."

"Eaton has been a strong supporter of the IEC organization in a number of ways, including training, curriculum development, and annual equipment grants," said Robert Stroescu, Eaton VP of Light Commercial & Construction Programs. "Our relationship from the national leadership level to the IEC chapters and all the way to the apprentice level has grown steadily over the last several years. We are excited to elevate and expand this partnership with IEC, and, with support from our Eaton divisions, provide a more diverse representation of our electrical solutions, which will benefit the IEC members and apprentices nationally for years to come."

About Eaton

Eaton is a power management company with 2017 sales of $20.4 billion. We provide energy-efficient solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more efficiently, safely, and sustainably. A global technology leader, Eaton acquired Cooper Industries plc in November 2012. Eaton is dedicated to improving the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. Eaton has approximately 96,000 employees and sells products to customers in more than 175 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com.

About IEC

IEC is a nonprofit trade association with 50 educational campuses and affiliate local chapters across the country. IEC represents over 3,300 member businesses throughout the United States and educates over 11,000 electricians and systems professionals each year through world-class training programs. IEC contractor member companies are responsible for over $8.5B in gross revenue annually and are composed of some of the premier firms in the industry. IEC aggressively works with the industry to establish a competitive environment for the merit shop - a philosophy that promotes the concept of free enterprise, open competition, and economic opportunity for all. For more information, visit www.ieci.org.

SOURCE: IEC National