In connection with the extra distribution in Atlas Copco AB, all warrants with Atlas Copco AB as underlying will be recalculated. The recalculations will be effective as from June 14, 2018. Please see the attached sheets for information about the new terms and conditions for the warrants. Please contact the issuer for detailed information about the recalculation. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Emelie Thordewall or Carl Barbäck, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=683009