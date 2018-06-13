

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its key interest rate by a quarter point to 2%, as expected.



In a surprise move, the central bank now projects four interest rate hikes in 2018, rather than three. The Fed also dropped wording about rates being 'below levels' in the long run.



The vote was 8-0.



'Information received since the Federal Open Market Committee met in May indicates that the labor market has continued to strengthen and that economic activity has been rising at a solid rate. Job gains have been strong, on average, in recent months, and the unemployment rate has declined,' the Fed's statement read.



On a 12-month basis, both overall inflation and inflation for items other than food and energy have moved close to 2 percent. Indicators of longer-term inflation expectations are little changed, on balance.



