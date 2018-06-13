

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Guess co-founder Paul Marciano has resigned as Executive Chairman of the board after sexual misconduct allegations, according to a SEC filing.



In the 8-K form filed with the SEC, the company also detailed the allegations filed against Marciano. The company had announced in February it would be conducting an investigation into multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, including 'inappropriate texts and comments, and unwanted advances including kissing and groping.'



'Investigators interviewed more than 40 people and reviewed approximately 1.5 million pages of documents, including emails, human resources and legal department files, social media messages, video and audio recordings, photographs, travel itineraries, calendar entries, agreements, invoices and financial records,' the company said in a statement.



However, many of the allegations could not be corroborated, the company said. In some cases, no conclusion could be reached because the individuals either declined to be interviewed or provided insufficient information to the investigators.



Meanwhile, the investigation found that on certain occasions Marciano exercised poor judgment in his communications with models and photographers and in placing himself in situations in which plausible allegations of improper conduct could, and did, arise.



He will leave the company next year, according to the SEC document.



Among those who accused Marciano of improper conduct was supermodel Kate Upton, who told 'Good Morning America' in February she came forward because she 'wanted to prevent that from happening to other girls.'



Marciano has denied all the allegations and has not admitted any wrongdoing.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX