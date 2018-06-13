The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET), a public market leader in the mobile meeting space, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Geoff Cook, will speak at Global Dating Insights Los Angeles and participate in the ROTH London conference.

The Global Dating Insights conference will take place on June 14, 2018, and is timed with Social Media Week Los Angeles, bringing the city and market leaders together to reimagine human connectivity. Cook's talk "Video: The Future of Dating" will explore how video expands the dating category into social entertainment.

"Livestreaming is the future of dating," said Geoff Cook, Chief Executive Officer of The Meet Group. "Going Live provides feelings of connection and interaction at times when users need it the most, and I'm excited to talk about the success we see with this feature across our portfolio of mobile apps."

Cook is scheduled to speak alongside industry thought leaders from Tinder, The League, Grindr, Her and The Inner Circle. The one-day conference runs from 1pm 7pm at Shutters Hotel in Santa Monica.

On Tuesday, June 19, 2018, Cook will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the Roth London Conference in London, UK.

About The Meet Group

The Meet Group (NASDAQ: MEET) is a portfolio of mobile social entertainment apps designed to meet the universal need for human connection. We leverage a powerful live-streaming video platform, empowering our global community to forge meaningful connections. Our primary apps, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, and Tagged, entertain millions of mobile daily active users, generating untold numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages. Our apps, available on iPhone, iPad, and Android in multiple languages, combine product innovation with sophisticated data science to both entertain and connect our audience. The Meet Group has a diversified revenue mix consisting of in-app purchases, subscription, and advertising, and we have offices in New Hope, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Dresden, and Berlin. For more information, visit themeetgroup.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including whether livestreaming is the future of dating and whether livestreaming will achieve success across our portfolio of mobile apps. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "project," "is likely," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include the risk that our applications will not function easily or otherwise as anticipated, the risk that we will not launch additional features and upgrades as anticipated, the risk that unanticipated events affect the functionality of our applications with popular mobile operating systems, any changes in such operating systems that degrade our mobile applications' functionality and other unexpected issues which could adversely affect usage on mobile devices. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 filed with the SEC on March 16, 2018. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

