

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China is on Thursday scheduled to release May figures for retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment, setting the pace for a busy day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Retail sales are expected to climb 9.6 percent on year, up from 9.4 percent in April. Industrial production is called steady at an annual 9.7 percent, while FAI is seen as unchanged at 7.0 percent.



Australia will provide May figures for unemployment, with the jobless rate expected to hold steady at 5.6 percent. The Australian economy is tipped to add 19,000 jobs following the addition of 22,600 jobs in April. The participation rate is expected to be unchanged at 65.6 percent.



Japan will see final April numbers for industrial production and May figures for Tokyo condominium sales.



The previous report for industrial output suggested an increase of 0.3 percent on month and 2.5 percent on year. Condo sales tumbled 14.6 percent on year in April.



Hong Kong will release Q1 data for producer prices and industrial production. In the three month prior, producer prices climbed 3.5 percent on year, while industrial production gained 0.6 percent on quarter and 0.3 percent on year.



Finally, the markets in Indonesia remain closed this week for Eid-ul-Fitr.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX