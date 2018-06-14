

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rolls Royce Holdings plc (RYCEF.PK, RR.L, RYCEY.PK) will eliminate about 4,000 jobs as the U.K. jet-engine manufacturer seeks to simplify its business and boost profit margins, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The cuts will result in annual cost savings of about 300 million pounds to 400 million pounds. The measures will be announced as soon as Thursday, ahead of an investor presentation scheduled the following day, the report said.



Warren East, Rolls-Royce chief executive, announced the plan to cull management and support jobs in March after consolidating divisions and as the company struggled to stay on track to meet its target for free cash flow of about 1 billion pounds by 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX