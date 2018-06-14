

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - German prosecutors Wednesday imposed a 1 billion euros fine on Volkswagen AG (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) in connection with its emissions-cheating scandal. The company said it accepted the fine and it will not lodge an appeal against it.



The fine consists of the maximum penalty as legally provided for of 5 million euros and the disgorgement of economic benefits in the amount of 995 million euros.



The fine, the first imposed against Volkswagen in Europe, comes nearly three years after the German auto maker admitted to rigging nearly 11 million diesel vehicles to cheat on emissions tests. Dieselgate, as the scandal has been called, has cost Volkswagen tens of billions of dollars.



Volkswagen said it admitted its responsibility for the diesel crisis and considers this as a further major step towards the latter being overcome. As a result of the administrative order imposing the fine, the active regulatory offence proceedings conducted against Volkswagen will be finally terminated. Volkswagen assumes that such termination of the proceedings will also have significant positive effects on further active administrative proceedings in Europe against the Volkswagen AG and its subsidiaries.



The fine imposed Wednesday isn't included in the 26 billion euros that Volkswagen has provided for on its balance sheets to cover the costs of the diesel scandal. Analysts reportedly said that means Volkswagen is likely to take another charge against earnings, likely to be booked in the second quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX