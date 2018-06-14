

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production in China was up 6.8 percent on year in May, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.



That was shy of expectations for 7.0 percent, which would have been unchanged from the April reading.



The bureau also said that retail sales were up an annual 8.5 percent in May - also missing expectations for 9.6 percent and down from 9.4 percent in the previous month.



Fixed asset investment gained 6.1 percent on year in May, missing forecasts for 7.0 percent, which would have been unchanged from the April reading.



