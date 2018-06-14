

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stryker Corp. (SYK) disclosed in a regulatory filing that it is not in discussions with Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) regarding a potential acquisition.



Stryker said it doesn't typically comment on these matters, but it chose to respond following market speculation about a possible deal for Boston Scientific.



On Monday, The Wall Street Journal reported Stryker had made a takeover approach to Boston Scientific, a move that would create a medical-device giant and would be the latest effort to consolidate a corner of the health-care industry that has produced a raft of large deals lately.



