

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is declining on Thursday following the weak cues overnight from Wall Street after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates and projected a faster pace of rate hikes this year. In addition, a stronger yen weighed on exporters' shares.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 95.75 points or 0.42 percent to 22,870.63, off a low of 22,780.12 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Panasonic and Sony are declining more than 1 percent each, Mitsubishi Electric is down more than 1 percent and Canon is lower by 0.3 percent.



Automaker Toyota is edging down less than 0.1 percent and Honda is losing 0.6 percent. Toyota said Wednesday that it will invest $1 billion in Asia ride-sharing company Grab.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by 0.4 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down almost 1 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is losing more than 2 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is declining 0.3 percent despite an increase in crude oil prices overnight.



Shares of Toshiba are rising 0.6 percent after the company announced a planned share buyback of about 700 billion yen, keeping its promise to reward shareholders following the $18 billion sale of its memory chip business.



Among the market's best performers, Rakuten, Nippon Yusen, Mitsui OSK and Taiyo Yuden are all rising more than 2 percent each.



On the flip side, Toto is losing more than 3 percent, while Tokyu Fudosan, Oji Holdings, Nikon Corp. and Sumitomo Chemical are all declining almost 3 percent each.



In economic news, Japan will see final April numbers for industrial production and May figures for Tokyo condominium sales today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 110 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced its decision to raise interest rates by 25 basis points to a range of 1.75 percent to 2 percent. While the rate hike was widely expected, the Fed seemed to surprise investors by forecasting two additional rate hikes this year after previously predicting one rate increase.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq edged down just 8.10 points or 0.1 percent to 7,695.70, the Dow slid 119.53 points or 0.5 percent to 25,201.20 and the S&P 500 fell 11.22 points or 0.4 percent to 2,775.63.



The major European markets turned in a lackluster performance on Wednesday. While the German DAX Index rose by 0.4 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index ended the day nearly unchanged.



Crude oil futures rose Wednesday after the U.S. government said energy inventories fell much more than forecast. July WTI oil climbed $0.28 or 0.4 percent to settle at $66.64 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX