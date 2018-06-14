- Japanese multinational automotive manufacturer using Box to help power its Digital Workplace -

Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX), a leader in cloud content management, today announced that Mitsubishi Motors Corp. has deployed Box to its employees for cloud content management as it undergoes digital transformation. Having purchased Box through Box partner IBM in 2016, Mitsubishi Motors Corp. has been using Box to help fundamentally transform how teams work with content across the company.

"We work with thousands of affiliates around the world in our automotive production and distribution ecosystem," said Mitsubishi Motors Corp. "Box is helping us to work differently with our teams. Putting a secure cloud content management system at the heart of our digital strategy empowers our teams to execute more quickly on critical projects. Box has become an essential part of our transformation to a fully digital workplace."

"Mitsubishi Motors has a huge international production and distribution network," said Katsunori Furuichi, K.K. Box Japan president and managing director. "By providing its employees with effective collaboration tools, it's able to speed up many of its processes and enable its employees to work in faster, more productive ways. We're delighted to play a part in its digital transformation."

Mitsubishi Motors Corp. is using Box to:

Speed up construction of new automotive production plants by centralizing content and improving multi-vendor collaboration

Improve internal and external collaboration, especially with overseas affiliates

Enhance information access across the company

Provide robust security for new product launch assets, especially when sharing with external marketing teams

Gain cost savings and greater overall productivity.

Since 2016 Mitsubishi Motors Corp. has been using Box to enhance global collaboration with teams. It has also rolled-out Box Governance, which provides enhanced protection for sensitive content, defensible discovery, and easily set-up retention and disposition schedules for files in Box.

Mitsubishi Motors Corp. purchased Box through IBM, which has a strategic, global partnership with Box with the goal of transforming how enterprises work in the cloud.

