More Than a Year Before the Start of Production, Sono Motors Has Already Registered More Than 5,000 Reservations

MUNICH, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Current reservations for the world's first series-produced electric vehicle with solar integration would correspond to sales of over 100 million euros.

The mobility provider Sono Motors has announced the reservation of more than 5,000 vehicles of the innovative electric car Sion just ten months after the presentation of the first prototype. The company states that down payments have already been made for each of these vehicles and several hundred cars have already been paid in full. The current amount of reservations would correspond to a turnover of over 100 million euros.

The young company has thus reached another significant milestone on its way to series production. Fabrication is scheduled to start in the second half of 2019 in cooperation with a European contract manufacturer. The Sion is the first electric car to go into series production that can generate additional range from solar energy by integrating solar modules into the bodywork.

"For us, this is one of the most important moments since we founded Sono Motors. We have taken a decisive step towards our vision of actively developing solutions to become more independent of the resource oil through electromobility," says Laurin Hahn, CEO, and co-founder of the company. "We want to make electromobility accessible to everyone and enable the owners of the Sion to generate energy by themselves."

"The Sion represents a completely new mobility concept," adds Jona Christians, CEO, and co-founder of Sono Motors. "The combination of an electric and solar vehicle is unique in this form. Besides, our clear goal was to make the Sion particularly efficient and sustainable through supplementary mobility systems. This means that the car can be used as a mobile power plant at any time and not only absorb but also deliver power via a bidirectional charging function. A specially developed app will offer the possibility to share both the vehicle and battery power with others, as well as the organization and handling of car-sharing opportunities."

To date, more than 10,000 people in Europe have seized the opportunity to test drive the Sion, learning about the vehicle, the associated mobility concept and the development of the company.

"The discussions during the test drive tours are a valuable opportunity for us to gather ideas and feedback from our supporters. This allows us to develop the Sion in cooperation with our community. During these personal exchanges, we experience enormous enthusiasm and loyalty for our goal of getting the Sion on the road. That's what motivates us every day," explains Navina Pernsteiner, creative director and co-founder of Sono Motors.

To date, people from over 30 countries have reserved the vehicle directly via the company website. Over 80 percent of the reservations come from core markets such as Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. Interested parties from Italy, Spain, and the United States have also reserved vehicles.

- Cross reference: Picture is available via epa european pressphoto agency (http://www.epa.eu) -

About Sono Motors

From the garage project of two friends and the vision of a sustainable mobility concept independent of fossil fuels, the innovative and owner-managed automobile company Sono Motors emerged in 2016.

Today, an experienced team of engineers, designers, technicians and industry experts develops and builds a future-oriented electric car with integrated solar cells and innovative mobility services, suitable for everyday use.

All CO2-emissions resulting from the production and manufacture of the vehicle will be offset. Supported by well-known investors and crowdfunding, the first prototypes were produced in 2017 and have already been driven and experienced by more than 10,000 interested parties on test drive roadshows. The vision of the company founders was confirmed by the overwhelming response to the vehicle and mobility concept and will become a reality: the electric car Sion will go into series production in 2019.

The entire founding history can be found here: www.sonomotors.com/story.html/

Website:http://www.sonomotors.com

Social Media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | LinkedIn

Photos, Image Rights & Copyright

Photos can be found in our press kit.

All materials provided here can be used free of charge for editorial publication. Please send us a voucher copy or a reference.

Please specify your photo rights as follows: Photo: SONO MOTORS GmbH