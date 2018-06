BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's central bank retained borrowing costs after the U.S. Federal Reserve decided to hike its rate for the second time this year.



The People's Bank of China on Thursday maintained the 7-day reverse repo at 2.55 percent and the rate on 14-day tenor at 2.70 percent.



The benchmark one-year lending rate has been unchanged since October 2015.



