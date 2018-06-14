

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's industrial production increased more than initially estimated in April, final data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Thursday.



Industrial production climbed 0.5 percent month-over-month in April, faster than the 0.3 percent estimated earlier. It was the third successive monthly rise.



In March, industrial production had grown 1.4 percent.



Shipments grew 1.6 percent compared to 1.8 percent previous estimate.



Meanwhile, inventories dropped 0.6 percent over the month, revised from a 0.4 percent fall seen in the flash report.



On a yearly basis, industrial production grew 2.6 percent in April.



Data also showed that capacity utilization rose 1.8 percent in April from the previous month and climbed 1.9 percent from last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX