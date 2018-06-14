The Investment and Business Matching Session at this year's Belt and Road Summit will be extended to a full day of Project Pitching sessions and One-to-one Business Matching Meetings. Photos shows last year's One-to-one Business Matching Meeting.



HONG KONG, June 14, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - The third Belt and Road Summit will be held on 28 June (Thursday) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). Jointly organised by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), this year's Summit is themed "Collaborate for Success". Some 70 government and business leaders from Hong Kong, the Chinese mainland and around the world will speak at the Summit and discuss the opportunities presented by the Belt and Road Initiative for the financial, infrastructure, information technology and professional services sectors, as well as for entrepreneurs in the new economy. In addition, the Summit will connect close to 5,000 participants to a variety of projects, services, and business and investment opportunities to foster concrete cooperation.Full-day Investment and Business Matching SessionA key feature of the two previous editions of the Belt and Road Summit, the Investment and Business Matching Session will be extended to a full day this year in response to popular demand, allowing project owners, investors and service providers to connect with potential partners and explore collaboration. More than 180 projects from 38 countries and regions have been received so far for project owners, investors and service providers to discuss in face-to-face meetings.Apart from One-to-one Business Matching Meetings, the Summit will feature three Project Pitching sessions covering different themes and focusing on some of the sectors most in demand along the Belt and Road: Transport and Logistics Infrastructure; Energy, Natural Resources and Public Utilities; and Rural and Urban Development. The sessions will serve as a platform for project owners to present their projects to international investors and for services providers to learn about the requirements of different projects and provide tailored solutions.Global investment opportunities under one roofThis year, the Global Investment Zone will be expanded and divided into four zones: Asia-Pacific, Chinese mainland, Europe and Middle East and Africa. More than 50 Consulates-General, project owners and operators, and representatives of government agencies and investment promotion bodies from 30 countries will present on the investment environments, key industries, projects and related laws and regulations of different markets to provide participants with a comprehensive view of the opportunities available.In addition, the Hong Kong Zone will feature more than 40 Hong Kong companies from four sectors: Banking and Financial Services, Information Technology, Infrastructure Development and Professional Services. Representatives of these sectors will introduce their services and strengths in the sector, share experience and provide initial consultation on site, allowing participants to leverage Hong Kong's world-class services and position as a commercial hub for the Belt and Road. Two Open Forums will also be held for exhibitors of the Global Investment Zone and the Hong Kong Zone to share their views and insights.A Belt and Road cultural experienceIn line with the Belt and Road Initiative's objective to promote cultural exchange and people-to-people cooperation, a Belt and Road Galleria will be set up to take participants on a journey to Belt and Road countries through a selection of nature, people and city life photographs that highlight the rich and diverse culture of different countries. Orchestra performances by Hong Kong young musicians and cultural experience activities including sugar painting, Chinese paper cutting and wire art crafting will also be held.Amid the packed agenda, a traditional Hong Kong-style cafe, or Cha Chaan Teng, will be set up in the venue, offering the city's famous delicacies such as milk tea, "pineapple buns", red bean pudding and dragon's beard candy. Snacks and refreshments representative of different regions around the world will also be served at the Global Investment Zone during coffee breaks.Belt and Road Global Forum holds the first roundtable meetingFormed last October with the HKTDC serving as Secretariat, the Belt and Road Global Forum is a network of organisations and companies form Hong Kong, the Chinese mainland and around the world that share an interest in the Belt and Road Initiative. At present, the Forum has a membership of more than 100 organisations from 29 countries and regions. On 27 June, the day before the Belt and Road Summit, the Forum will hold its first annual roundtable meeting at the HKCEC. Forum members from around the world will gather to exchange insights on the latest developments of the Belt and Road Initiative and to discuss collaboration opportunities. The Forum will also launch an online platform for member organisations to exchange updates and views.The third Belt and Road Summit has invited more than 30 global business leaders to serve as honorary advisors. China International Capital Corporation Ltd is the Summit's Strategic Partner. Members of the media interested in interviewing the speakers can fill out a form (https://bit.ly/2xbx8Pi) and email it to beltandroadsummit.media@hktdc.org on or before 20 June.For the latest programme and the full speakers list, please visit the Summit website:http://www.beltandroadsummit.hk/en/information_centre/programme.htmlBelt and Road Summit website: www.beltandroadsummit.hkHKTDC Belt and Road Portal: www.beltandroad.hkBelt and Road Global Forum: www.beltandroadglobalforum.com About HKTDCEstablished in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. With more than 40 offices globally, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China, Asia and the world. With more than 50 years of experience, the HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to provide companies, particularly SMEs, with business opportunities on the mainland and in international markets, while providing business insights and information via trade publications, research reports and digital channels including the media room.