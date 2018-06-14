

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK house price balance improved more than expected in May, reports said citing the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors on Thursday.



The house price balance rose to -3 percent in May from -7 percent in April. The expected level was -5 percent.



The number of properties coming to the market turned positive for the first time in more than two years. Nonetheless, RICS said the house price balance is consistent with no change in prices.



It is likely that the headline picture regarding activity in the housing market will remain subdued for some months to come, Simon Rubinsohn, RICS's chief economist, said.



